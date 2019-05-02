Dunn resigns, Tara Adams rejoins Mac as Interim Title IX Coordinator

In the Mac Daily on Thursday, April 25, President Brian Rosenberg announced the resignation of former Title IX Bias and Harassment Coordinator Timothy Dunn, effective Tuesday, April 30.

Dunn’s exit comes at the close of a tense semester between survivors and the Office of Title IX, which culminated in MCSG President-elect Blair Cha delivering a nearly 30-page report on student-Title IX relations to Rosenberg and other senior administrators.

The Mac Weekly contacted both Rosenberg and Dunn but received no official comment confirming the cause of Dunn’s sudden resignation.

On Tuesday, April 30, Director of Employment Services Bob Graf announced in the Mac Daily that Tara Adams was entering the role of Interim Title IX, Bias and Harassment Coordinator, effective that day.

Adams served as the Interim Coordinator during the 2017–2018 academic year, before Dunn was hired that February. The Mac Daily indicated that Adams is an attorney at Gary, Plant, Mooty and specializes in, “employment, labor, and higher education law.”

“Tara also advises and trains colleges and universities on higher education legal compliance issues, including matters pertaining to Title IX, Title IV, FERPA, the ADA, and other relevant regulatory frameworks,” Graf wrote in the Mac Daily.

According to Adams, she will serve in this role for the foreseeable future and until the college hires a new full-time coordinator to replace Dunn. The timeline for this search, however, is not currently set in stone.

“Currently, my plans are to fill the role until a new and permanent Title IX Coordinator is hired, and to ensure that Macalester student needs continue to be served by that office,” Adams wrote in an email to The Mac Weekly.

Adams will split her time between the Office of Title IX on campus and her current position at Gary, Plant, Mooty.

“I will be stationed on campus in the Title IX office for a good portion of each week, and I am always reachable by phone and email and will be available to meet with individuals whenever necessary,” she wrote.

According to Adams, the transition process is well underway, and she has already begun to refamiliarize herself with the role and with the active cases on campus.

“Mr. Dunn has transitioned ongoing matters to me,” she wrote. “I have reviewed the related files and will proceed as necessary with each case.”

Additional reporting from Rebecca Edwards ’21.