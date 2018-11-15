Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili Recipe

Ingredients: 1 medium onion, cut into chunky pieces 1 big sweet potato, cubed 1 can black beans (I drain them almost completely – a little bean juice gives nice texture) 1 can diced tomato 1 can’s worth of broth (1 cup of water and a bouillon cube, or 1 cup of broth) Garlic to taste (I use about 1.5 tablespoons of pre-minced) Spinach

Spices: 1 tsp cumin 1 tsp chili powder Cayenne pepper to taste Salt to taste

Toppings: Plain Yogurt or Sour Cream Cilantro Avocado Sriracha

Cook up the onions and garlic in oil until they’re softened and almost browned. Then, add the sweet potato, diced tomato, broth and beans. Let that all warm up together for a while, bringing it to a slight boil. Then, add the spices. Let it simmer with the lid on for as long as it takes to get the sweet potatoes soft. Next, remove the lid, and let the liquid evaporate until it reaches your desired thickness. I put a handful of spinach into the bowl before pouring in the hot chili, and top it with yogurt, avocado, cilantro, and sriracha.