This Week in Sports: 11-7-25

Volleyball gets first MIAC win, faces off against ranked opponent

Volleyball will close out their season at Concordia in Moorhead, Minn. on November 8. First serve is set for 5 p.m.

It was a sweep for the Gusties, but the Scots gave them a good fight in sets one and three.

Gustavus Adolphus College, ranked 22nd in the nation, came to town on November 1 for the Scots’ senior night.

Hannah Morrow ’27 led the team in assists and digs, with 34 and 27 respectively.

Adonia Anene ’28 continued to lead the Scots on offense with 14 kills against Carleton. Avery Rahe ’26 contributed 12 kills, and Sydney Stratton ’27 had 10.

Carleton was no match for a balanced Scot attack, which saw three different players log at least double digit kills.

The Scots found a treat and snapped an 11 game skid on Halloween night against the Carleton Knights from Northfield, Minn. It was their first win against a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) team this season and their first win since September 20th.

Men’s soccer clinches second seed in MIAC, first round bye, awaits Gustavus Adolphus College

The Scots received votes in the national DIII soccer rankings, so they’re sitting just outside the top 25.

The Scots finished at 13-4 overall, and 8-2 in MIAC play, earning them the second seed in the playoffs. The second seed gave Macalester a second round bye, so they’ll play host to fourth seeded Gustavus Adolphus on Thursday with a trip to the conference finals on the line.

It was senior night, so the Scots honored Alex Beck-Ruiz ’26, Parker Etzbach ’26, Nick Kent ’26, Tanguy Lesegretain ’26, Daniel Romanenko ’26 and Maina before the game.

The 5-1 victory included two goals each from Ondieki Maina ’26 and Kasdan Blattman ’27. Maina also tacked on two assists.

The men’s soccer team finished their regular season on fire, claiming their sixth straight win in the regular season finale over Bethel on Halloween night.

Women’s Soccer clinches playoffs, end season in heartbreaker

That final stake through the heart of the Scots was their first loss in seven contests.

The Scots finish with a record of 9-7-2, and say goodbye to four seniors. They have 30 players set to return for their 2026 campaign.

They won the right to travel to Augsburg University on November 3, where they fought hard but ultimately fell to the Auggies by a final tally of 2-1. Erica Hamilton ’28 scored the lone goal of the night with about three minutes remaining in the contest.

Women’s soccer ended the season on a heater to sneak into the MIAC playoffs as the fourth seed. They closed out the regular season with a 4-0 win over Bethel on November 1.

Football gets back on track with a dominant win over St. Olaf

The Scots kicked off with high hopes but not high expectations against a tough MIAC foe, as an anxious home crowd waited to celebrate beating MIAC rival St. Olaf on Saturday night.

Scots and their fans alike were pleasantly surprised with the steamrolling that followed, as the Scot defense did not allow a point all night and the team rolled to a 27-6 win.

Jack Scully ’28 racked up 268 yards through the air and two touchdown passes, though he was responsible for the St. Olaf TD that came on an interception ran back for the Oles lone points of the night.

The Oles trailed 14-6 at one point, but the Scots kept their head down and finished with 13 unanswered points to close out the win.

Jason Weaver ’27 was named MIAC Defensive Player of the Week and also named to the D3Football.com Team of the Week for his performance, which included five tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and an interception.