The Mac Weekly
A midnight fall wander down to the river

Megan Worry, Associate Photo Editor
November 6, 2025

Fall is here! Embrace the whimsy of fall! Jump into a pile of leaves or go for a ride along Summit Ave. Collect a handful of leaves to give to a friend or to decorate your room. Appreciate the beauty of fall beforew the vibrant colors become coated with the first snow.

Megan Worry
Megan Worry, Associate Photo Editor

Megan Worry ’28 (they/them) is from the Bay Area in California and has had a passion for photography for many years. They are one of the 2 Associate Photo Editors and is majoring in biology. If you get them talking about anything bio, like ferns or genetics/epigenetics, they will go forever :) They are hyped for all the mac weekly tjs snacks!