It was only “A Matter of Time:” Laufey in Minneapolis

Arriving at Target Center on the brisk fall evening of Oct. 11, I was immediately taken aback by the swarming crowds around the building. I was engulfed by long gowns with delicate ribbons, suits, felt crowns and other intricately designed outfits. It was an atmosphere perfect for the artist performing that evening: Icelandic musician Laufey.

Minneapolis was one of many stops for Laufey’s “A Matter of Time” Tour, celebrating the release of her jazz-style album of the same name. Similarly to her previous albums, “A Matter of Time” is a love letter to classic jazz of the ’50s and ’60s. I vividly remember listening to her album in the airport as I traveled back to Macalester after its release in late August, enamored with its whimsical tunes and excellent lyricism. Listening to it then, I knew that seeing the album live would be incredible – and my expectations of excellence were confirmed.

The set was simple and enhanced the elegant ambiance created by the audience. It reminded me of a Disney movie, with the stage containing a winding staircase below beautiful arches. A second stage containing a clock was also present within the pit, used for some of Laufey’s more personal songs. Everything was flushed in a blue glow, making the arena seem otherworldly.

As my friend and I jammed out to the pre-show playlist, the lights began to dim. The audience immediately lost it as Laufey took the stage, who opened with the first song on her album, “Clockwork,” a bouncy, upbeat number about romantic pining. It was an exciting introduction to the show, the audience already singing along. She continued into more fan-favorites from the album, including “Lover Girl” and “Silver Lining.” The latter was especially beautiful, as the audience lit up the arena with their flashlights during the slow love song.

The show was separated into five acts, each with its own energy. The second act was my favorite, as Laufey moved onto the second stage, now transformed into an intimate jazz club. With live instruments alongside her, Laufey performed swing-style renditions of some of her most popular songs. These rearrangements were wonderful, and had me dancing in my seat. The atmosphere of the arena became relaxed as the audience got to enjoy some soft jazz after a string of upbeat, energetic songs.

The final act had one of the most powerful performances of the night, as Laufey took the main stage and performed “Sabotage,” a bitter song about ruining your own relationships. This anger was represented through flashing lights and loud discordant notes that played during seemingly quiet moments of the song. Laufey would thrash her head around during these parts, as if she were at war with her own mind. It was clear that so much emotion and rage had gone into this song, and I found myself awed the entire time.

Along with her captivating vocals, Laufey also had an amazing stage presence. Throughout the show she would talk to the audience, reminding us of how grateful she was for our support.

A particularly humorous moment occurred when she confessed that she had visited the Mall of America that day, with the audience immediately erupting into roaring applause over the mention of the Twin Cities landmark. I have seen many concerts in my life, but I have never felt more connected to a singer than I did during these candid moments between songs.

The show ended with a performance of “Letter To My 13 Year Old Self,” a melancholic reflection on youth and its accompanying insecurities. This performance was an intimate and painfully relatable moment for me, with Laufey offering her younger self the love she had previously denied herself. It was a touching farewell to Minneapolis, as the crowd quietly sang along to her words of comfort. I left the Target Center that night with one enduring message: that I am loved, no matter what I tell myself.

•[email protected]