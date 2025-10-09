This Week In Sports: 10-9-25

Men’s cross country comes just outside top 10
- The Scots ran to an 11th place finish at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax, Wis. at the Blugold Invitational on Friday, Oct. 3.
- They were again led by John Ihrke ’28, who finished 37th overall. Ihrke was the only Scot to claim a spot in the top 50.
- This course will host the NCAA North Region meet in November.
- Next up for Macalester will be the Augustana Interregional Invitational on Oct. 18.
Women’s cross country continues strong campaign
- Also competing at the Blugold Invitational, these Scots reeled in a top-10 finish, placing ninth overall and seventh out of Division III competition.
- The Scots were ranked sixth in the region as of Wednesday following their performance at the Blugold.
- Ingrid Norquist ’27 led the herd with an eighth-place finish out of 337 runners on the six kilometer course. Kate Fox ’28 turned in a 35th place finish and Ivy Coldren ’27 finished just outside the top 50, coming in 51st.
- They will also compete in the Augustana Interregional Invitational on Oct. 18 in Rock Island, Ill.
Volleyball drops four in a row
- The Volley-Scots had a long week with four matches and couldn’t take three sets in any of those contests.
- It started Friday night with a close match against the College of Saint Benedict. The Scots held a 2-1 lead, but with two tries on the table, couldn’t close out the Bennies.
- The Scots played a doubleheader at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday, in which their opponents combined to blank them 6-0.
- The Scots opened the day against the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, who are the third-ranked team in all of Division III and showed it. In their second game against River Falls, the Scots fought hard but couldn’t close down the stretch of their sets.
- On Wednesday night, the Scots returned home and then bussed a few blocks down the road to face off with St. Catherine University. The Scots took the second set to tie things up at 1-1, but again couldn’t convert down the home stretch and fell 3-1.
- The Scots return to action against St. Mary’s at home for Mac Fest this Saturday.
Football climbs back to .500, reclaims Paint Bucket
- It was a dominant win over Hamline University for the Scots in their 2025 home debut, as they rewarded their loyal fans with a victory at Macalester Stadium for the first time since 2023.
- A 29-0 slaughter of the Pipers let Macalester win back the Mac-Hamline annual trophy – The Paint Bucket – for the first time since 2022.
- The experienced Scot offensive line led the ground attack to a season-high 341 rushing yards, as Brennan Litchford ’29 and Vasco Sierra ’26 each ran for over 100 yards.
- Jay Green ’28 had two interceptions to anchor the defense, and the entire defensive rotation was very much in sync against the Pipers, who barely gained half the Scots’ yardage.
- The Scots will travel to play Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minn. next Saturday for the first time since 2001. The Johnnies have consistently been one of the top teams in Division III.
Women’s soccer falls at home
- The Scots had only one match this week, facing Augsburg University in a rescheduled match at Macalester Stadium.
- While the Scots defended well, they were unable to find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss that crystalized their struggles this season. The Auggies scored an early goal in the 28th minute, and the Scots couldn’t respond in the remaining 68.
- Abigail Heuga ’27 made four saves on six shots on goal, and the Scots played well in their own defensive half.
- They’re next in action for Mac Fest on Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. on John Leaney Field.
Women’s golf makes history
- The Scots made their way to Braemar Golf Course this past weekend to play 18 holes for the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships across Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- They secured a second-place finish, the best in program history, behind a record-breaking weekend from Bailey Lengfelder ’26 and a top-10 finish from Ava Austria ’28.
- Read more about this historic weekend on page 1.