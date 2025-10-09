This Week In Sports: 10-9-25

Men’s cross country comes just outside top 10

Next up for Macalester will be the Augustana Interregional Invitational on Oct. 18.

This course will host the NCAA North Region meet in November.

They were again led by John Ihrke ’28, who finished 37th overall. Ihrke was the only Scot to claim a spot in the top 50.

The Scots ran to an 11th place finish at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax, Wis. at the Blugold Invitational on Friday, Oct. 3.

Women’s cross country continues strong campaign

They will also compete in the Augustana Interregional Invitational on Oct. 18 in Rock Island, Ill.

Ingrid Norquist ’27 led the herd with an eighth-place finish out of 337 runners on the six kilometer course. Kate Fox ’28 turned in a 35th place finish and Ivy Coldren ’27 finished just outside the top 50, coming in 51st.

The Scots were ranked sixth in the region as of Wednesday following their performance at the Blugold.

Also competing at the Blugold Invitational, these Scots reeled in a top-10 finish, placing ninth overall and seventh out of Division III competition.

Volleyball drops four in a row

The Volley-Scots had a long week with four matches and couldn’t take three sets in any of those contests.

It started Friday night with a close match against the College of Saint Benedict. The Scots held a 2-1 lead, but with two tries on the table, couldn’t close out the Bennies.

The Scots played a doubleheader at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday, in which their opponents combined to blank them 6-0.

The Scots opened the day against the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, who are the third-ranked team in all of Division III and showed it. In their second game against River Falls, the Scots fought hard but couldn’t close down the stretch of their sets.

On Wednesday night, the Scots returned home and then bussed a few blocks down the road to face off with St. Catherine University. The Scots took the second set to tie things up at 1-1, but again couldn’t convert down the home stretch and fell 3-1.