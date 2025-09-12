Submissions for Familiar Faces, Hidden Stories

Too often, we pass by a face on campus that we see frequently, yet barely know. We are busy with classes or caught up in extracurricular commitments, and don’t have the time to connect with everyone.

Additionally, in a school that hosts more than 2,000 students, nearly 200 full-time staff members, and numerous faculty members who contribute to a smooth campus experience, it is difficult to learn everyone’s stories.

This new column, Familiar Faces, Hidden Stories, will highlight anecdotes on campus that may otherwise remain untold. This column will celebrate Macalester’s unique stories and interests, expanding our community’s breadth.

A profile may dive into an athlete’s preparation for a game, a musician’s new song or a fascinating new club. Furthermore, the column may also interview professors on their field and hobbies outside of the classroom, or detail a job on campus and the responsible faculty member behind the scenes.

To keep the column community-driven, potential interviewees can be nominated through a form on The Mac Weekly’s website or through QR codes. Submissions from community members will allow the column to interview anyone on campus, rather than a selected few. Everyone has a unique story to share, and that should come through in each profile.

Once you submit a person for an interview, I will reach out to the possible interviewee and confirm they’d like to be interviewed. People will be contacted in the order they were submitted.

If you have a suggestion for a faculty, staff or student to profile, please email me at

[email protected].