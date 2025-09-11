This Week In Sports: 9-12-25

Women’s soccer highlights opening week with big win

• The Scots on the pitch got of f to a flaming hot start last week with an 8-0 demolition of Crown College, during which they did not allow a shot and nine player s contributed a point. Four Scots also netted their first career goals in the match.

• The weekend was soured with a 1- 0 loss to the Simpson College Storm in which they conceded their first goal of the season and the offense went cold, but the Scot s still sit at a strong 3-1- 0.

• They’ll look to get back on track on Thursday and defend home turf as they open up Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) play agains t Bethel University.

Men’s soccer takes three of four to open

• Similar to the women’s squad, the men’s team was of f to the races at 3- 0-0 while outscoring opponents 8- 0 to open the year, including a 4 – 0 drubbing of St. Norbert College.

• Also akin to the women’s squad, their aspirations f or a perfect season were quashed in a 1-0 loss to the Luther College Norse after conceding their first goal allowed in the second half. The Scots were unable to find the back of the net, despite outshooting the Norse by two.

• On Wednesday, they traveled to their cross-border neighbors, Universit y of Wiscon sin-Superior, ranked No. 12 in the country in the national preseason coac hes poll. The Scot s came away with a massive result, a 2-1 victor y over the Yellowjackets. That win will keep their at-large NC A A tourney bid hopes alive and could advance them in the rankings

• The Scots were ranked sixth in the Region (IX) by the area’s coaches, with Luther College in fifth along with three MIAC rivals ranked above them: Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Olaf College and Augsburg University holding onto the top spot at 5-0 -0.

Volleyball ventures to Oregon

• The court coos took to the skies and touched down in Portland, Ore. for their second tourney of the season. They were able to take their first and only win of the season in a 3-2 triumph over Lewis & Clark College after falling to Schreiner University and Colorado College in what has been an adversity-filled start to the year.

• The Scots will host Caltech, Simpson College, University of Wisconsin-Stout, and Bethany Lutheran College this weekend, as they take their home court for the first time this season for the Macalester Invitational Tournament.

Women’s golf wins at Saint Ben’s

• The Macalester women’s golf team has had an extremely promising start to the season, as they received votes in the national preseason poll and then won their first tournament of the year at the Saint Benedict Invitational (SBI).

• Bailey Lengfelder ’26 won MIAC Player of the Week honors for her performance at the SBI, and followed up with another strong showing at the Wartburg Invitational, where the Scots finished fourth of 21 teams.

• They’re next in action at the D3 Classic, hosted by Gustavus Adolphus this weekend.

Men’s golf posts promising debuts

• The Macalester men’s golf team finished sixth out of nine competing schools at their season opener with Aaron Cheng ’28 leading the way for the Scots. Cheng tied for fifth with a score of 71 on Sunday. His two-round score of 146 ranks second all-time in Macalester history.

• The squad also competed at the Minnesota Golf Classic, hosted by Bethel University, finishing 10th of 15 teams at Pioneer Creek golf course. In his collegiate debut, Ray Zhang ’29 led Macalester and tied for 29th overall. That three-round score was good for second in Macalester history: a fantastic debut for the highly touted first-year.

• Their next tournament is in Hartford, Wis., at the Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational over the weekend.

Men’s XC victorious to open 2025

• John Ihrke ’28 won the 5k r ace to lead the men’s cross country team to victory at the Ole Opener, coming in under 16 minutes. He was rewarded with MIAC Athlete of the Week honors for his efforts.

• The Scots will look for their second team victory in as many meets at the Hamline University Invitational this Friday.

Women’s XC starts off strong

• The women’s cross country squad snagged second place at the Ole Opener. They were bolstered by a second-place finish from Ingrid Norquist ’27 in the 5k race with teammate Kate Fox ’28 right behind her taking third. Fox was happy to start strong in 2025 following a debut season in which she claimed the MIAC Women’s Cross Country Rookie of the Year.

• The Scots will also compete at the Hamline Invitational over the weekend, where they will look to claim podium honors again.

Football victorious for first time in how long?

• For the first time in 665 days, ‘This Week In Sports’ includes a Macalester football win!

• The Scots put the Grinnell College Pioneers in their place with a sound 20-15 victory last Saturday that was less competitive than the final score would indicate.

• An experienced offensive line combined with a cast of underclassmen contributing from the skill positions led Macalester past a talented Grinnell squad.

• The Pioneers threatened late, with two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes, but the Scots held strong and successfully exorcised their demons.

• The Scots have a bye week and then travel to Carleton College in Northfield for the Book of Knowledge game.