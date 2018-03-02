Home
Friday 2 March 2018
Dean’s List passed, Mac First Aid recieves $24k
Obama EPA administrator to visit Mac
Fred Swaniker to speak at 2018 commencement
TWIS: 3/2
There’s no such thing as a good walk spoiled
Whittle walks away after 3-22 season
Founder Ted Mitau shaped the political dialogue on campus
A look at Mac founder Mary Gwen Owen’s eccentric personality
Founders Day unites the Mac community through history
Chocolate and the Conscious Consumer
Your Name Next to Mine: Confronting a Zionist Feminism
Macalester students drive campus sustainability
24 Frames Per Second: A preview of the 90th Academy Awards
New visual language of Laure Prouvost fascinates Walker audience
Ball Park Music puts you in a “Good Mood”
Louisiana Cafe: A classic American diner for a Sunday brunch
Black Coffee and Waffle Bar: Sweet and savory waffles all day
Beat Bobby Flay: Review of Tofu Yum Yum Bowl
Arts & Leisure: 11/3
A “Superior” Fall Break
Mac at the March for Science
TWIS: 3/2
This Week in Mac Sports
TWIS: 3/2
There’s no such thing as a good walk spoiled
24 Frames Per Second: A preview of the 90th Academy Awards
