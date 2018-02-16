Macalester students drive campus sustainability

By Molly Flerlage, Suzanne Savanick Hansen, Lydia Sulik

Students have long formed the backbone of sustainability efforts at Macalester through student organizations, work study positions, student government and academic projects. Their efforts lead to policy changes, projects and sustainability education. As the Sustainability Office turns 10 years old this winter, the Sustainability Manager, MCSG Sustainability Officer and the Sustainability Student Network Coordinator collectively reflected on the impact of students on campus sustainability.

Student sustainability efforts began in the 1960s, when students started the Macalester Recycling Organization to pick up recycling on campus. Since then, many sustainability student organizations have been founded, including Macalester Community Action for Resilience, Environmentalism and Sustainability (MacCARES); Fossil Free Macalester; Macalester Urban Land and Community Health (MULCH); MacBike and Macalester Sustainable, Healthy, Anti-Racist Economy (MacSHARE).

In 2007, MacCARES students obtained an Environmental Protection Agency grant to build two green roofs on campus. Around the same time, MacBike students started the bikeshare program that still runs out of the library. Last week, MacSHARE organized the second cooperative food buy, supported by over 80 students and staff.

In 2008, Justin Lee ’08 convinced Facilities Services to hire him to help with research on sustainability projects. He found an inexpensive 100% post-consumer content toilet paper. Facilities Services saves $25,000 annually through the switch, proving that sustainable changes need not be a financial burden. In addition to the ten student staff in the Sustainability Office, Facilities Services now hires five sustainability student workers.

In 2009, student workers from the Sustainability Office and Bon Appétit collectively advocated for the food waste to pig food program in the dining hall. This change resulted in diverting one-third of the weight of the college’s trash to feed pigs, removing over two million pounds of food from the waste stream over the past 10 years.

Today, over 40 student workers representing numerous student organizations and departments come together in the Sustainability Student Network (SSN) to mitigate their departments’ environmental impact. The collective efforts of the SSN have produced many projects with huge positive impacts on institutional sustainability.

Macalester College Student Government (MCSG) has also been a strong supporter of sustainability initiatives on campus. MCSG resolutions have demonstrated support of fossil fuel divestment and the Real Food Challenge. In 2015, the MCSG solidified their commitment by adding a Sustainability Officer to the legislative body. One of the most impactful MCSG initiatives is the compostable dishware program available to all student organizations at no cost.

Additionally, many sustainability initiatives have begun in the classroom. Environmental studies senior seminar students in 2008 calculated the first college greenhouse gas emissions report and, in 2009, recommended steps for the required Climate Action Plan. This research is an instrumental piece of Macalester’s Carbon Neutral by 2025 goal. Every year, students in the Sustainability and the Campus class make real change on campus through course projects. The Urban Sustainability Living Laboratory Project Ideas website keeps a record of these and other academic projects.

Students insist that sustainability is a community priority and should be reflected as an institutional value. In 2000, students convinced President McPherson to sign the Talloires Declaration, the first collective pledge by college presidents to use the campus as a model for sustainability. Since then the college has committed to, the American College and University Presidents’ Climate Commitment, the Real Food Challenge (30% local, organic or fair trade food by 2020), a bottled water ban, and pollinator friendly landscaping policies.

Ten years ago, students advocated for the creation of the Sustainability Office and hiring of the Sustainability Manager, giving them an institutional champion with dedicated time and budget to help implement their ideas. More recently, students tirelessly advocated for the inclusion of urban sustainability in the college strategic plan.

What is coming up for sustainability at Macalester and where are the opportunities for student leadership? In 2016, the Sustainability Plan was reorganized aroundto have the following six main focus areas: Climate Neutrality by 2025, Zero Waste by 2020, 30% Real Food by 2020, Education for Sustainability, Urban Sustainability, and Wellness. We are quickly approaching our goal for Zero Waste by 2020 and student workers in Facilities Services and the Sustainability Office are constantly looking for creative ways to get more compostables in the compost bins. In the coming years, we will focus intently on meeting our Zero Waste and Real Food goals, as well as ramping up our efforts for achieving carbon neutrality. The MCSG sustainability officer is currently leading a collaborative effort to offset explore options for offsetting study away emissions. We are quickly approaching our goal for Zero Waste by 2020 and student workers in Facilities Services and the Sustainability Office are constantly looking for more creative ways to make sure compostables get in the compost bins. The Real Food Challenge has been, well, a challenge, due to the amount of data needed, but we expect to see our real food percentages increase, thanks to the collaborative efforts by our students and Bon Appétit staff.

In the coming years, education for sustainable development, urban sustainability and wellness/health are poised to take on more importance. Urban sustainability is a distinctive strength of Macalester. It is included in our college strategic plan and we’re one of the few liberal arts colleges in an urban area. Our campus community can be excellent educational opportunities for our students, and our students can help our urban community become more sustainable in the process.

The Sustainability Office is 10 years old, but the impact of students on sustainability is a decades long story that continues to this day. In a time when our national government is backing away from environmental responsibility, Macalester’s role as a leader on sustainability becomes more important. Our efforts to reduce energy and use clean energy show others that change is possible. Our work here at Macalester can be a model and an inspiration to our graduates. Our global citizen graduates will be needed to make our globe more sustainable no matter where they end up living. Everywhere on the planet is local to someone. We look forward to the next decade of students and alumni whose leadership will be crucial to confronting global challenges like climate change.