Two professors take unscheduled leaves

By Rebecca Edwards

redwards1@macalester.edu

Media and cultural studies (MCST) professor Leola Johnson and anthropology and Latin American studies professor Olga Gonzalez have both taken unexpected leaves of absence and are not teaching their scheduled courses this semester.

Johnson’s leave is health-related. She was slated to teach two sections of the introductory MCST course “Texts and Power”, as well as “Blackness in the Media” – an upper level course about race and representation in pop culture.

“We’ve found someone to take over those courses,” Professor John Kim, chair of the media and cultural studies department, said. “Brad Stiffler. He’s taught “Texts and Power” before, so he’s well-prepared.”

Kim expects that Johnson’s absence will not extend beyond this semester. “We have no reason to believe she won’t be back in the fall,” Kim said.

Kim will fill Johnson’s advising duties while she is away.

Gonzales was also scheduled to teach two courses this semester – Cultural Anthropology in Latin America and Hope: Possible Futures in Impossible Times. Those courses have been cancelled.

Professor Scott Legge, chair of the anthropology department, declined to comment.

Johnson and Gonzalez did not respond to requests for comment.