St. Paul mayoral election: A crash course

MELVIN CARTER III – Endorsed by Al Franken, Mark Dayton, Keith Ellison, and Erin Murphy – Supports community-first police reform – Wants development in low-income areas along the Green Line

DAI THAO – First Hmong city councilman in St. Paul – Endorsed by Our Revolution Minnesota, a progressive policy group, and the Minnesota Nurses Association – Wants to allocate resources more equitably across the city

TOM GOLDSTEIN – Opposes any public financing of stadiums or theaters – Wants to invest in high-speed internet access to cover the entire city – Wants to provide housing and transit subsidies to homeless citizens

ELIZABETH DICKINSON – Green Party nominee, won 20 percent of mayoral vote in 2005 – Supports increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour – Promises an energy access plan to focus on sustainability

PAT HARRIS – Endorsed by police union, The Pioneer Press, and The Star Tribune – Four-term city councilman, currently a bank vice president for government relations – Supports increasing loans for small businesses

The election will be held on Nov. 7. Students can vote at Macalester Plymouth United Church. Same day voter registration is available.

