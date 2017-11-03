MCSG Overseer: Rosenberg addresses Fossil Free, more

This week’s MCSG meeting featured a Q-and-A session with President Brian Rosenberg.

Rosenberg took questions on various topics, including the Dean’s list, Macalester’s carbon neutrality plan, the possibility of a test-optional admission policy, student body diversity, and an increase in the demand for STEM classes. Rosenberg also responded to Fossil Free Macalester’s Oct. 20 op-ed in The Mac Weekly about divestment from fossil fuel interests.

The body then shifted its focus to a proposal by Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Maegan O’Herin ’18 that the school host an event once a semester to promote bonding between athletes and non-athletes on campus.

Four new clubs then obtained charters from MCSG with no pushback: Juggler’s League, Macalester Experiential Art, 86 Literary Magazine, and History Club.

To conclude the meeting, Strategic Planning Advisory Committee representative Caroline Duncombe ’18 appeared to gather feedback on the 2015 Strategic Plan.

The Committee was interested in student opinions on four specific areas outlined in the Plan: vocation, teaching and technology, issue-based programming, and shared governance. Student representatives offered a varied perspective on these topics, but the session was cut short due to time constraints.

