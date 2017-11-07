60 Seconds with a Mac Athlete: Izzy and Jack

Izzy Hebert

What is on your Macalester bucket list? I haven’t thought much of it. I don’t even know what there is to do here actually.

How do you prevent the fame of being a Division 3 athlete from going to your head? It’s tough to do, you know. I’m not gonna lie, it really gets to you. I just really try to stay connected with my friends and not try to make it a point that I’m the athlete and they aren’t.

Where is the Mac Weekly office? That’s a really good question.

If you could join any other team on campus, which team would it be? Honestly, the football team seems pretty fun.

What also lasts 60 seconds? Who knew these questions would be so challenging? Ummm. My attention span.

Jack Schultenover:

What is on your Macalester bucket list? Go to a play. I want to go to one of the theater productions.

How do you prevent the fame of being a Division 3 athlete from going to your head? I like to read my books. I like to get inside, read my books, do my studying. It keeps me humble.

Where is the Mac Weekly office? I’m gonna say, uh, under Kagin?

If you could join any other team on campus, which team would it be? I would have to say cross country. They look like they have the most fun.

What also lasts 60 seconds? My GPA. It’s a 4.0 for 60 seconds in the semester and then…