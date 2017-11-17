60 Seconds with a Mac Athlete: Grace and Tyler

Grace Dickman, Women’s basketball: TMW: Describe your Chipotle order.

Grace: I hate Chipotle. But if I went to McDonald’s I’d get a Quarter Pounder with cheese, no lettuce, no tomato, onions and ketchup.

TMW: You’ve just won the Super Bowl! What are you going to do now?

Grace: Go on Gronk’s party cruise.

TMW: What do you want to get for your birthday?

Grace: My parents to pay my student loans.

TMW: How do you deal with stress?

Grace: Play basketball.

TMW: You have a magazine like Oprah. What is it called and what do you cover?

Grace: Cats ‘n Stuff. Follow celebrities who own cats and their lifestyles and adventures with their furry friends.

Tyler Seaberg, Men’s basketball: TMW: Describe your Chipotle order.

Tyler: You gotta get the burrito with half-and-half rice. Cheat codes to Chipotle. Half-and-half meat, chicken and steak. You gotta get the queso. You don’t know what you’re doing if you don’t get that. Mild salsa, because spicy salsa will do me wrong. And then cheese and lettuce. I eat that all the time. I’m probably gonna go there after this, quite honestly.

TMW: You’ve just won the Super Bowl! What are you going to do now?

Tyler: You gotta go with the classic: “I’m gonna go to Disney World!”

TMW: What do you want to get for your birthday?

Tyler: I would love a new pair of Nike Lunar shoes because those are absolutely amazing, those are my favorite pair of shoes. And then long sleeve shirts from Jordan brand or Addidas. I copped a couple at Mall of America and I’ve been addicted ever since.

TMW: How do you deal with stress?

Tyler: Being really close with my friends. Maybe going to get some dinner. When there’s food and there’s good friends around, you can’t have a bad time. I love going to the river here. Even when it’s cold I still go. The river reminds me of home a lot. In Chattanooga we lived right on the river. Playing basketball too.I’ve had a stressful day, I’ll ball out and take it out on someone and try and ruin their day by hitting a jumpshot or blocking them off the back!

TMW: You have a magazine like Oprah. What is it called and what do you cover?

Tyler: Sauce. Because that’s so catchy! It would cover sports, pop culture, and hip hop and r&b because i really love that music and I think that would blend together with sports and pop culture. I think that would be a cool magazine. Especially with Sauce. Like, yo, that’s the new sauce?