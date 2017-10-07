60 seconds with a Mac athlete: 10/6

Madeline Abbott (Women’s XC)
MW: If you had to get a face tattoo, what would it be?
Madeline: Can I get a little pickle tattooed on the inside of my lip for a crunchy snack?
MW: Should college players get paid?
Madeline: No.
MW: If you had to move to another country, where would you move and why?
Madeline: I know it’s not another country but I’d like to take a trip to Alaska to go kayaking with the whales..
MW: If you could interview any athlete for 60 Seconds, who would you interview?
Madeline: Oh, any athlete? Meryl Davis and Charlie White.
MW: What is your ideal post-competition meal?
Madeline: Lemonade and watermelon, but I’ve heard that pickle juice is also great for recovery.
Adam Hedican (Football)
MW: If you had to get a face tattoo, what would it be?
Adam: Probably a spider. I don’t know why, but I’m just feeling a spider.
MW: Should college players get paid?
Adam: That’s a tough one. Yeah, with programs that are making millions of dollars, they should be getting paid something. At least the football players.
MW: If you had to move to another country, where would you move and why?
Adam: Germany. It felt a lot like America and at the same time I think the coolest part was walking around at 8:30 in the morning and seeing 75 year-olds drinking huge kegs of beer. It was amazing.
MW: If you could interview any athlete for 60 Seconds, who would you interview?
Adam: I kind of want to interview Wilt Chamberlain just because he had a bunch of claims about his sex life. I just think he has a crazy, crazy life. A friend of mine, he said that his dad played pool with him and Wilt Chamberlain was an amazing pool player.
MW: What is your ideal post-competition meal?
Adam: I always liked getting fish and chips.
