60 seconds with a Mac athlete: 10/6

Madeline Abbott (Women’s XC)

MW: If you had to get a face tattoo, what would it be?

Madeline: Can I get a little pickle tattooed on the inside of my lip for a crunchy snack?

MW: Should college players get paid?

Madeline: No.

MW: If you had to move to another country, where would you move and why?

Madeline: I know it’s not another country but I’d like to take a trip to Alaska to go kayaking with the whales..

MW: If you could interview any athlete for 60 Seconds, who would you interview?

Madeline: Oh, any athlete? Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

MW: What is your ideal post-competition meal?

Madeline: Lemonade and watermelon, but I’ve heard that pickle juice is also great for recovery.

Adam Hedican (Football)

MW: If you had to get a face tattoo, what would it be?

Adam: Probably a spider. I don’t know why, but I’m just feeling a spider.

MW: Should college players get paid?

Adam: That’s a tough one. Yeah, with programs that are making millions of dollars, they should be getting paid something. At least the football players.

MW: If you had to move to another country, where would you move and why?

Adam: Germany. It felt a lot like America and at the same time I think the coolest part was walking around at 8:30 in the morning and seeing 75 year-olds drinking huge kegs of beer. It was amazing.

MW: If you could interview any athlete for 60 Seconds, who would you interview?

Adam: I kind of want to interview Wilt Chamberlain just because he had a bunch of claims about his sex life. I just think he has a crazy, crazy life. A friend of mine, he said that his dad played pool with him and Wilt Chamberlain was an amazing pool player.

MW: What is your ideal post-competition meal?

Adam: I always liked getting fish and chips.