60 seconds with a Mac athlete

Sofia Ascencio

MW: Who is your favorite MIAC team to play? Sofia Ascencio: Oh man, that’s pretty hard. Probably Carleton just because of the rivalry and they’re pretty equally talented.

MW: Who is your least favorite MIAC team to play? Sofia: Gustavus. They’re nationally ranked!

MW: Thoughts on the Idea Lab? Sofia: Oh, it’s so dope! It has a lot of cool standing chairs.

MW: What is your favorite type of pasta noodle? Sofia: Ooo, tortellini.

MW: Coach Steve or Coach Scott? Sofia: Oh man, #bodybysteve! Love you Scott!

Michael Lockhart

MW: Favorite MIAC team to play? Michael: St. Thomas

MW: Least favorite MIAC team to play? Michael: St. Thomas

MW: Thoughts on the IDEA LAB? Michael: It’s pretty cool, my tower’s still up there. It was featured in

The Mac Weekly, I believe, so go check it out.

MW: Favorite type of pasta noodle? Michael: Does spaghetti count?

MW: Coach Steve or Coach Scott? Michael: Nicole Johnson.