60 seconds with a Mac athlete

Sofia Ascencio
MW: Who is your favorite MIAC team to play? Sofia Ascencio: Oh man, that’s pretty hard. Probably Carleton just because of the rivalry and they’re pretty equally talented.
MW: Who is your least favorite MIAC team to play? Sofia: Gustavus. They’re nationally ranked!
MW: Thoughts on the Idea Lab? Sofia: Oh, it’s so dope! It has a lot of cool standing chairs.
MW: What is your favorite type of pasta noodle? Sofia: Ooo, tortellini.
MW: Coach Steve or Coach Scott? Sofia: Oh man, #bodybysteve! Love you Scott!
Michael Lockhart
MW: Favorite MIAC team to play? Michael: St. Thomas
MW: Least favorite MIAC team to play? Michael: St. Thomas
MW: Thoughts on the IDEA LAB? Michael: It’s pretty cool, my tower’s still up there. It was featured in
The Mac Weekly, I believe, so go check it out.
MW: Favorite type of pasta noodle? Michael: Does spaghetti count?
MW: Coach Steve or Coach Scott? Michael: Nicole Johnson.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!