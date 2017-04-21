MCSG Overseer: Protest bus to make first trip

Program Board (PB) started off this week’s meeting of the Legislative Body (LB) by proclaiming Sunday’s Springfest a success.

PB chair Olivia Doe ’18 said that over 1,000 people attended the event, which was held this year in the Leonard Center, and said that she was open to suggestions for improving the experience next year.

Doe also announced the debut of Macalester’s protest bus, which will take students to the Science March at the state capital on March 24, at 10:30 a.m.

The protest bus had been the subject of much debate amongst the members of the LB this semester, many of whom expressed their enthusiasm at seeing their project finally come to fruition.

Academic Affairs Committee (AAC) chair Remy Eisendrath ’17 and Student Services and Relations Committee (SSRC) member Yafiet Bezabih ’18 each presented bills that were brought to the table for discussion before a vote was to take place.

The first bill was intended to support club sports by extending access to the travel grant fund to club teams. This fund is currently inaccessible to club teams because it cannot currently be used to fund competitive sports—a measure taken primarily to stop varsity teams, who have access to other means of funding, from using it.

Eisendrath, the current men’s frisbee captain, made the point that since MCSG rarely comes close to exhausting the travel grant fund, this could be a beneficial use of it.

Bezabih’s bill to create the Macalester Student Worker’s Union was met with far more criticism. Many commended Bezabih’s motivation to provide better representation for student workers, but many voiced concerns as well.

Dean of Students DeMethra Bradley thought that creating this as a committee within MCSG was not the best way to achieve better representation for student workers.

Others simply found the use of ‘union’ within the title of the group to be problematic, and kept the discussion centered on alternative names. Sophomore class representative Andy Han ’19 said he felt that, due to the irrelevance of the bill to MCSG’s overall purpose, it shouldn’t be voted on.

Other upcoming events include the Open Pantry hosted by SSRC and MPIRG, which will be held in the basement of Kagin from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Thursday and Friday.

The meeting ended with a budget appeal from student org MULCH (Macalester Urban Land and Community Health), which runs the on-campus garden. The LB voted to approve $1,437 for MULCH in capital for their annual Harvest Fest.