Facilities Factsheet: getting to know Macalester by the numbers

By Adrianna Jereb View all articles by Adrianna Jereb

The care and keeping of Macalester College is no small task. Who makes sure campus buildings are properly cleaned, maintained, heated and cooled? Who keeps the grounds groomed and looking beautiful? Facilities Services. The department employs more than 70 people, including: 44 custodial staff, 12 mechanical/maintenance (boiler operators, plumbers, electricians), six carpenters and five staff on grounds. To give students a further understanding of all that falls under Facilities’ realm, Nathan Lief, Facilities director, kindly supplied the following campus data, as compiled a few years ago.