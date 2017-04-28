Facilities Factsheet: getting to know Macalester by the numbers

-
Photo by Maya Rait ’18
Photo by Maya Rait ’18
Two large plant boilers and three centrifugal chillers are located beneath the Janet Wallace arts buildings. They provide the heating and cooling for most of the commercial grade buildings on campus. Tunnels containing heating and cooling pipes run underground between the buildings (as pictured at bottom left and both right). Some of these tunnels are barely crawl spaces: others can be walked through comfortably. The complex system of pipes of one of the boilers is pictured top right.
Photo by Maya Rait ’18
Photo by Maya Rait ’18
The care and keeping of Macalester College is no small task. Who makes sure campus buildings are properly cleaned, maintained, heated and cooled? Who keeps the grounds groomed and looking beautiful? Facilities Services. The department employs more than 70 people, including: 44 custodial staff, 12 mechanical/maintenance (boiler operators, plumbers, electricians), six carpenters and five staff on grounds. To give students a further understanding of all that falls under Facilities’ realm, Nathan Lief, Facilities director, kindly supplied the following campus data, as compiled a few years ago.