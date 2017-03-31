Senior spotlight: Hohle guacamole! Rae says goodbye

Hohle mackerel, Rae Hohle ’17 sure was busy during her Macalester career! At Mac, not only was Hohle on the pre-med track, but she was also a double major in classics and computer science.

“For my Classical Civilizations capstone I began building an image translator for inscriptions. I used computer vision to detect Ancient Greek characters. For my computer science capstone, I worked with Marcus Ulmer in the robotics lab with Susan Fox as our research advisor last summer. I worked with Macalester’s Parrot AR Drone and improved a program that searches for and follows a target. I also worked with the TurtleBot, which is a Roomba minus the vacuuming feature, with an Xbox Kinect on top of it. We managed to get the robot to autonomously navigate Olin-Rice using QR codes,” Hohle described.

Hohle is also one of the lucky seniors that has a job lined up for next year. “After graduation, I will be working at Fishbowl Solutions as a Software Consultant,” she said. “Fishbowl Solutions is a small but quickly growing private company that creates packaged software and develops custom solutions using the latest Oracle, Google, and PTC technologies. I will be working directly with clients to customize their software for them.”

She is also currently studying for the MCAT, and hopes to start medical school within the next couple of years. Eventually, she wants to practice as an orthopedic surgeon.

Despite being excited for the future, there are some things Hohle will miss about Mac and her team here. “I will miss my teammates and playing soccer competitively when I leave Macalester,” she said. “I will miss being able to hang out with friends after classes or practices so easily.”

However, Hohle does not plan to give up soccer entirely. “I’m actually already registered for a spring team and a summer team,” Hohle said. “I am looking forward to playing some co-ed 7v7 soccer and full field women’s league. I hope to begin coaching eventually as well. In the past I have helped coach a high school team back in Idaho during summers but I’m hoping to begin coaching some younger club teams in the future.”

What she will not miss about Macalester: “I will not miss 6:45 a.m. Wednesday lifts and I will not miss preseason conditioning tests (even though I never failed one),” she said.

As Hohle departs from Macalester, she has some wise words for those who follow her.

“My advice is to get involved with campus activities,” Hohle said, “Student orgs are a great way to meet people and do fun things. Also, know that library study rooms can be reserved online.”