MSCG Overseer: MCSG talks test-optional issue, student outreach

MCSG’s legislative body gathered for its weekly meeting in Weyerhaeuser Boardroom to discuss matters ranging from the proposed Protest Bus to questions of student involvement.

Student Organizations Committee Chair Johannes Davies ’18 introduced two prospective student orgs: Mac Moral Sciences Club, which debates ethical and philosophical questions, and MacCricket. Representatives from both prospective orgs addressed questions about their orgs’ missions and how they would use funds. The assembly was supportive of the orgs, and will vote on their charters next week.

Dean of Students DeMethra Bradley announced four candidates nominated by the administration for MCSG’s Judicial Council: Saakshi Daswani ’18, Caroline Duncombe ’18, Rachel Tan ’18, and Ari Hymoff ’17. The Judicial Council handles cases of MCSG members breaking bylaws.

In light of recent attention to the MAX Center’s rejected amendment to its mission statement, Academic Affairs Committee Chair Remy Eisendrath ’17 clarified what exactly the conflict between the MAX Center tutors and the administration had been.

Members discussed the importance of raising awareness around the MAX Center’s work and agreed that students should be encouraged to look to the MAX Center for support in academic matters.

The body then moved to the next item on the agenda: the continued push to make Macalester a test-optional school.

Hymoff presented a resolution to submit a proposal to President Brian Rosenberg making the case for going test-optional. Members debated whether there is consensus among the student body in support of going test-optional, and several supported a referendum. MCSG President Merrit Stüven ’17, Eisendrath and Hymoff hosted a discussion on the topic on Thursday.

Sophomore representative Andy Han ’19 proposed a bill that would establish a Media and Outreach Committee to improve communications between MCSG and the student body. The body briefly discussed the logistical issues posed by such a committee, but the discussion mostly pertained to ways MCSG members can better reach out to their constituents.

“The biggest message we can take is putting yourself in places you don’t normally put yourself,” Eisendrath said. “That’s the biggest way you can improve as a rep.”

Newly elected senior representative Gabs Gillespie ’17 emphasized that outreach is something all members should be involved in, not just one committee.

“We need to get uncomfortable,” she said. “We’re going to have to talk to people who don’t look like us. [The Media and Outreach Committee] is a way of avoiding making ourselves uncomfortable.”

Han acknowledged the complaints about the bill and called for change.

“I don’t care if it’s a committee, just do something about this issue,” he said.

Program Board (PB) Chair Olivia Doe ’18 reported on PB’s recent student survey regarding to which protests students would like the Protest Bus to provide access. Doe was hesitant to disclose the results because the poll received only 48 responses.