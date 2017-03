U.S. District Court Judge Wilhelmina Wright is a superb choice to be Macalester College’s 2017 Commencement Speaker.

Not only is Judge Wright a highly respected jurist, she is gracious and engaging in manner and has a sparkle in her eyes. It is evident she enjoys the serious public service to which she has dedicated her professional life.

Commendation to President Brian Rosenberg and all who deserve credit for this excellent choice for Commencement 2017.