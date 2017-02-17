Crossword: This day in history 2/17

Across
-
This disputed European territory’s independence day is today
-
This singer, currently at the top of the Top 100, turns 26 today
-
The basketball Hall of Fame opened 49 years ago today in memorium of this person
-
This athlete batted .202 for the Birmingham Barons in 1994
-
Thomas Jefferson won a tiebreaker presidency against this man 217 years ago today 6. This publication released its first issue 84 years ago today
-
‘The one who yawns’ died 108 years ago today
Down
-
Star of Inception and The Dark Knight Rises
-
This Polish Hammer turns 33 today
-
This great-granddaughter of hotel magnate Conrad turns 36 today