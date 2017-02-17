Home » Crossword: This day in history 2/17
Crossword: This day in history 2/17

Across

  1. This disputed European territory’s independence day is today

  2. This singer, currently at the top of the Top 100, turns 26 today

  3. The basketball Hall of Fame opened 49 years ago today in memorium of this person

  4. This athlete batted .202 for the Birmingham Barons in 1994

  5. Thomas Jefferson won a tiebreaker presidency against this man 217 years ago today 6. This publication released its first issue 84 years ago today

  6. ‘The one who yawns’ died 108 years ago today

Down

  1. Star of Inception and The Dark Knight Rises

  2. This Polish Hammer turns 33 today

  3. This great-granddaughter of hotel magnate Conrad turns 36 today

