Café Mac hacks: The Loch

Bon Appétit’s final changes for 2017 are the new options on offer in the Loch. The menu has been upgraded, and now instead of calzones for a meal swipe, there are a variety of flatbread pizzas and paninis, which come with a side salad.

Although the loss of the panini press in Café Mac has been tough for a lot of sandwich-lovers, the new paninis in the Loch certainly make up for it. There are a number of options, with a variety of meat and vegetarian fillings. These sandwiches are perfectly pressed, with just the right amount of crunch mixed in with the great flavors of the various meats, veggies and sauces. While the vegetarian options are still limited to just one of the paninis, the sandwiches are great, and definitely make up for it. The vegetarian panini comes with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and a creamy sauce to hold it all together. It’s fresh, delicious and just the right amount of food.

The new flatbread pizza is even better than last semester’s doughy and cheesy calzones. There are three types of pizza offered—the caprese, the meat lovers and the buffalo chicken. We have heard people rave about all three of the options. The caprese pizza is covered in pesto, mozzarella and fresh tomatoes. It comes highly recommended by all of the vegetarians we know, including ourselves. The meat lovers pizza is perfectly described by its name because it is covered in multiple layers of meat. You really must be a meat lover in order to try this one. Finally, the buffalo chicken pizza is like nothing we have ever had before. The flatbread is covered with hot sauce and cheese, with bits of celery thrown in. While this is not one of our favorites, some recommend it highly. Each of the flatbread pizza options provide a nutritious meal.

Now, the options are getting healthier as well, as each pizza or sandwich comes with a side salad. In addition to getting veggies in your main dish, you now get many more on the side, which makes for a more well-balanced meal. However, we do have one critique of the Loch. While this isn’t one of the new changes, the Loch’s hours are still very limited, and it closes at 6 p.m., making it hard for students to go there for dinner. Regardless, we are pleased with the changes made to the Loch and the variety of meals offered.