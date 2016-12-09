Bon Appétit celebrates accident-free year

Our goal at Bon Appétit is to have each employee return to their home every day injury free. We make it a commitment to provide our employees with a safe place to work. The team here at Macalester is proud to report that we went one year incident free! We work hard to build a safety culture that starts from the top and on to our entire organization. It is important to us to not only provide a safe place for our employees, but also our guests that dine in the Café. The team at Macalester has a meeting twice daily to focus on safety. Recently the general manager Chuck Parsons awarded all the employees a gift card for a job well done.

By Amy Jackson View all articles by Amy Jackson